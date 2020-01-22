Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Diageo by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

