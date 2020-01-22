DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,253. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.