Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report sales of $84.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $85.13 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $71.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $326.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $327.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $361.68 million, with estimates ranging from $359.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DSGX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,992 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after buying an additional 2,798,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,103,000 after buying an additional 284,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,199,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

