Dero Price Reaches $0.36 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Dero has a market cap of $3.32 million and $536,748.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004125 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,217,999 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

