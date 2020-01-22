Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 3,517,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,047. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

