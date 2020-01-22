Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DPDW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691. Deep Down has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald Eric Smith acquired 169,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $115,049.88.

About Deep Down

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

