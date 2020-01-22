Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Market Capitalization Hits $12,139.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $12,139.00 and $18,854.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.03655647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

