DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,774 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 432,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,553.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 423,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

RUN traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $407,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,550 shares of company stock worth $2,723,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

