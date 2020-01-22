DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 27,699 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,022 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $47,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 233.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.54. 1,909,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

