DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 46,380 Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Qiwi worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Qiwi during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

