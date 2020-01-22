DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 20,433 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,331,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,725. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

