DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.14% of Omeros worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. ValuEngine downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Omeros stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 228,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,270. The firm has a market cap of $678.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.