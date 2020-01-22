DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $32.89 Million Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 244.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526,804 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $32,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 761,653 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 478,305 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Etsy stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.