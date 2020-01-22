DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 726,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $111,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

DHR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,036. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

