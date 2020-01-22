DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,130 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $250.05. 5,972,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $253.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

