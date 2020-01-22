Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.50

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 1512500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.