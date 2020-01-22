Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.13

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.13 and traded as high as $54.60. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 220,945 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $83.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 454,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 324,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

