Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €62.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.22 ($60.72).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €45.71 ($53.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.82. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

