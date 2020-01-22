DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.60, approximately 10,608 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 21,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.76.

About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.