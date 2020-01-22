D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.98. D. R. Horton posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 72,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,927. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 807,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 762,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

