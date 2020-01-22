D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.