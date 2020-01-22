D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $316,000 in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $14,195,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $13,244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,059,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $9,534,000.

PEAK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. 132,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,441. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

