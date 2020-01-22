D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,664. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

