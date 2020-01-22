D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. 75,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $169.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

