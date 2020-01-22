CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,028.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $25,028.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.03502592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00130177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

