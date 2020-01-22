CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.8% of SPF Beheer BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SPF Beheer BV owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $84,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

