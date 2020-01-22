Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Trading Up 2.8%

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$18.24, approximately 336 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $115.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

