CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.47

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 287.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $7,186,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,827,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

