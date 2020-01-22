CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0002 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $40,038.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,031,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,449,321 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

