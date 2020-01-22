CryCash Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. CryCash has a market capitalization of $515,340.00 and approximately $6,426.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, CryCash has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.