CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 891,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,064. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

