CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Receives $139.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $148.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,728. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,158,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

