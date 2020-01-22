Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of GM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

