Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $506.00

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 503.25 ($6.62), with a volume of 79089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.80 ($6.56).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Countryside Properties to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3259.0000487 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Insiders have sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620 over the last 90 days.

About Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.