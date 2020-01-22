Counterparty Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $405.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00015937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.95 or 0.03990175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00636796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,391 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

