Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.53. The stock had a trading volume of 979,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.06 and a 200 day moving average of $290.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

