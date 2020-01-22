Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 72,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of COST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.89. 2,218,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.