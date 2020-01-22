Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

COST traded up $8.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.26. 3,579,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.