CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $669.55

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $669.55 and last traded at $668.56, with a volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $660.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price target on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $610.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

