COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.97.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.