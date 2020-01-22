Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Decreased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

