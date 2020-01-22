Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KLA were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in KLA by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.74. 31,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,133. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $182.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

