Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.83. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

