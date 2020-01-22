Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,255 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.09. 4,169,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,869. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

