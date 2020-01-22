Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Eaton stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.16. 410,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,688. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

