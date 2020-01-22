Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,186. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

