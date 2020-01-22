Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 825,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,339. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

