Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 432.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $4,785,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

ACN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.44 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

