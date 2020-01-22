Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.65

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 29043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 35.11%. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 926,522 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.