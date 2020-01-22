Contrasting SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) & Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuralstem $260,000.00 10.90 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

SpringWorks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

